The downtown Klamath County Library has lots of activities for kids and teens while school is closed for winter break:

For kids under 12:

• Scavenger Hunt – Saturday, Dec. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 2. Find items hidden throughout the Youth Services department and win a prize. For ages 0-18.

• Embroidery and Holiday Cartoons – Monday, Dec. 20 from 1-4 p.m. Registration for this event is required. For ages 8-12.

• Open Wii Play – Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 1-6 p.m. For ages 6-12.

• Gingerbread House Building – Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. Registration is required so we can get the right amount of gingerbread and candy ready. For ages 0-12.

• Holiday Escape Room – Thursday, Dec. 23 at 2 pm. For ages 8-12.

And for teens 12-18:

• Scavenger Hunt – Saturday, Dec. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 2. For ages 0-18.

• Anime & Crochet – Monday, Dec. 20 at 2:30 pm.

• Perler Bead Crafts – Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 pm. Iron up some colorful pixel art.

• Gingerbread House Building – Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 pm. Registration is required so we can get the right amount of gingerbread and candy ready.

• Board Game Tournament – Thursday, Dec. 23 at 2:30 pm.

• Bad Movie Monday – Monday, Dec. 27 at 2:30 pm. Admit it: Sharknado is so bad it’s good. Rated TV-14; runtime 1 hour, 26 minutes.

• Dungeons & Dragons Basics and One-Shot Game – Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 10 am. Curious what all the roleplaying hype is about? We’ll walk you through D&D 101 and send you and your new character on a short adventure. Lunch for the day will be provided, but no registration is necessary.

• Friendship Bracelet Workshop – Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 2:30 pm.

• Dutch Blitz Tournament – Thursday, Dec. 30 at 2:30 pm.

To sign up for the winter break events that require registration, visit the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.

