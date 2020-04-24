No patrons are allowed to enter the Klamath County Library, part of the ongoing COVID-19 related shutdowns, but staff remain hard at work to keep residents entertained through a multitude of gaming opportunities offered online.
The Klamath Library has earned a strong reputation as a place to play – from video games to board games to even after-hours Nerf wars; the staff have spent years working to create a social scene of play in contrast to expectations for a subdued library setting. Amid shutdowns library staff have worked hard to maintain some of the fun, utilizing livestreaming, online services, and video conferencing to try to keep the game alive.
Several times a week livestreaming story times are offered, the Kanopy film service (free with a library card) has expanded its offering of films and documentaries to watch, and popular offerings such as its Minecraft playtime has gone online as well (Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.). Added to the slate is a Netflix watch party, offered Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. utilizing the Google Chrome Netflix Party extension, allowing a social group chat while watching various shows together.
One of the more popular recent offerings has been an online adult Dungeons & Dragons group, provided via Zoom video conferencing technology. After initially being announced on the library’s social media the group filled and now has a waiting list of people wanting to join. The library is now seeking individuals interested in serving as a dungeon master to facilitate additional games based on demand. No experience is necessary, but participants must be 18 or older. Games are currently held on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m.
Intended as a way to keep people active and engaged during shutdowns, the library has also offered a unique treasure hunt of sorts capable of being conducted from home. The Library@Home Bingo game is a free Bingo board (available at https://klamathlibrary.org/sites/default/files/bingo_1.pdf) for families to engage in activities to mark off, ranging from virtual tours to making up a new dance. Once libraries are permitted to reopen to the public, patrons who bring in a completed Library@Home Bingo card will receive a free toy prize.
Not all popular gaming ventures have found a means to continue, however. Monthly retro video game nights and regular adult board game nights have been cancelled, for now; likely to return when regular library business hours resume.
Other activities intended for keeping people engaged during difficult times includes an all-ages art contest, and teen poetry contest. The art competition continues through Thursday, April 30, seeking artwork of people’s favorite cartoon character. Gift cards of $10 will be given to favorite entries in four categories: 7 and under, 8-11, 12-28, and 19 and older. To enter, email a drawing with subject line “Art contest” to smiller@klamathlibrary.org no later than midnight on Thursday, April 30.
Teens also have until midnight on Thursday, April 30 to submit their poetic works in the teen writing contest. The favorite poem as voted on by library staff will win a $20 Amazon gift card, and be featured on the library’s website and social media. Participants must be 12-18, and poems have a 3,000-word limit and must contain a title. Submit poems to smiller@klamathlibrary.org.
For a complete list of online activities and items for checkout through the Klamath County Library Service District, visit www.klamathlibrary.org.