In response to Governor Kate Brown’s “Two Week Freeze” announcement, the downtown Klamath County library has reduced some services, according to a news release.
The rules below will be in place through at least Wednesday, Dec. 2.
n Visitors limited to an hour maximum stay.
n Public computers for adults will be only available via appointment. Appointments start at the top of the hour or at the half hour, and last for 50 minutes. The library will also reduce the number of available public computers, to encourage physical distancing.
n An “Express Computer” will be available for users who only need to print materials. Use of this computer will be limited to 15 minutes, and available on a first-come-first-served basis.
n Computers for visitors under 18 are unavailable until further notice.
The Bookie Joint bookstore and the Senior Center Branch Library are also closed until further notice.
These risk reduction measures are critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death, and help to conserve hospital capacity so that all Oregonians can continue to have access to quality care.
The “Two Week Freeze” is also a great time to reacquaint yourself with many online materials, including movies, music, books, comics, audiobooks and more. Visit https://klamathlibrary.org/emedia for more information.
For the most up-to-date information on measures that Klamath County libraries are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the “frequently asked questions” page at klamathlibrary.org/coronavirus or call 541-882-8894.