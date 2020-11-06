Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

From a devastating wildfire season to the global COVID-19 pandemic and more, 2020 has been a bad year for many reasons; but local poetry group ‘The Spoken Word’ proclaims that tumultuous times make for great art and will showcase their works online for “2020: A Good Year for Poetry” on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.

Sign up for the event by visiting the registration page at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkcu-qrTMtE9GJDVYD2WPFkxxPOfQpQS3l or by emailing Charla Oppenlander at the Klamath County Library at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org.

Klamath Basin poets from The Spoken Word will give tips and tricks on how to focus 2020 angst into art, alongside their favorite original works produced this year. Join the Klamath County Library via Zoom from the comfort of home to hear the latest from local poets as they demonstrate that 2020 was good for something, after all.

For more information call the Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894.

