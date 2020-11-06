From a devastating wildfire season to the global COVID-19 pandemic and more, 2020 has been a bad year for many reasons; but local poetry group ‘The Spoken Word’ proclaims that tumultuous times make for great art and will showcase their works online for “2020: A Good Year for Poetry” on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.
Sign up for the event by visiting the registration page at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkcu-qrTMtE9GJDVYD2WPFkxxPOfQpQS3l or by emailing Charla Oppenlander at the Klamath County Library at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org.
Klamath Basin poets from The Spoken Word will give tips and tricks on how to focus 2020 angst into art, alongside their favorite original works produced this year. Join the Klamath County Library via Zoom from the comfort of home to hear the latest from local poets as they demonstrate that 2020 was good for something, after all.
For more information call the Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894.