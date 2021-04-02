Klamath County Libraries will provide a six-week series starting April 26 intended to prepare children for kindergarten, according to a Klamath County Libraries news release.
Countdown to Kindergarten is a new six-week series from the Klamath County Libraries running through the first week in June. Activities will be hosted at three branch libraries:
n Chiloquin Branch Library, 140 South First Street: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. starting April 27
n South Suburban Branch Library, 3625 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls: Wednesdays at 2 p.m. starting April 28
n Malin Branch Library, 2307 Front Street: Thursdays at 2 p.m. starting April 29.
To register, call the preferred branch library: Chiloquin at 541-783-3315, South Suburban at 541-273-3679, and Malin at 541-723-5210.
Each 45- to 60-minute Countdown to Kindergarten session will help pre-kindergarten children develop academic and social skills – fine motor skills, early literacy, problem-solving and more – through group activities, interactive learning stations and art projects. Take-home materials will also be provided to help parents and caregivers reinforce skills taught in class and develop over the summer.
The program is limited to children who will be attending Kindergarten in fall 2021, and children attending both public and private as well as homeschool are welcome. An adult will need to be present in the library while Countdown to Kindergarten is in session.
For more information about the Countdown to Kindergarten program contact Supervising Librarian Charla Oppenlander at 541-882-8894, ext. 10, or via email at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org.
Countdown to Kindergarten was made possible through a grant from the Oregon Community Foundation. For more information visit oregoncf.org.