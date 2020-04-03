To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Klamath County Library District has extended their “pickup/dropoff only” status through Tuesday, April 28, according to a news release.
To minimize exposure risk to our volunteers and older patrons, the Bookie Joint bookstore and Senior Center Branch Library are completely closed until further notice.
This means that only staff members are allowed inside library facilities, but members of the public can request library materials for pickup at their local branch, serving essentially in the same manner as takeout-only restaurants still open. The Klamath County Library District is also suspending all late fees through Tuesday, April 28.
Takeout orders can be reserved from the library’s collection, including non-book items such as take-home craft kits, various electronics, and a wide assortment of movies and music. To continue to serve library patrons during difficult times, libraries have sought means to maintain services to the best of their abilities, including turning to livestreaming for regular children’s storytime events via the Klamath County Library’s Facebook page.
While physical doors are closed, Klamath libraries have an enormous variety of digital content accessible for free with a valid library card – as well as some special videos and activities to help families get through the crisis. Visit klamathlibrary.org/emedia or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyLibrary for more details.
For the most up-to-date information on this and other measures that Klamath County libraries are taking to minimize the spread of COVID-19, visit the “frequently asked questions” page at klamathlibrary.org/coronavirus or call 541-882-8894.