The ninth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival will take place Sept. 17-19 at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls, once again being offered in a hybrid format with all activities livestreamed and films available on-demand, according to a Klamath Film news release.
The lone film festival that exclusively accepts made-in-Oregon films, a total of 47 films have been selected representing the best in Oregon independent filmmaking over the past year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic restricting film sets, 2021 marked the second-most statewide film submissions received since the festival’s founding in 2013.
Last fall KIFF became the lone film festival nationwide able to welcome an in-theater audience, albeit limited in numbers due to COVID crowd restrictions. This year Klamath Film, a local nonprofit that among its efforts coordinates the annual festival and a summer youth film camp, intends to return the street fair from 2019’s festivities complete with food trucks, beer garden, giveaways, virtual reality, and a virtual filmmaker kickoff party on Friday, Sept. 17 from 5-8 p.m. That evening will culminate with a screening and special cast 10th anniversary reunion of the Kelly Reichardt-directed Western, “Meek’s Cutoff” – filmed in Burns, Ore. in 2010.
Six feature-length films have been selected to screen during the festival: “Love in Dangerous Times,” “2 Below 0,” “Maxie,” “Project 88: Back to the Future Too,” “Youth v. Gov,” and “Who’s on Top: LGBTQ’s Summit Mt. Hood.” Additionally, over 40 short films will be shown, including several world premieres. Among the selections is “Matterhorn” – a short film shot in Klamath Falls in April, and “A Happy Distraction” – a film about goat yoga – by Klamath Falls-raised filmmaker Nick Hill, who now resides in Montana. The producer of “Love in Dangerous Times” – Steve Gardner – also has Klamath Basin roots.
Other selections include films made in Medford, Ashland, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem among other regions of the state. Films range from animation and family-friendly comedies and dramas to horror, thrillers, and irreverent comedy. Documentaries selected explore topics such as water rights and food sovereignty on the Klamath River, the after-effects of the 2020 Almeda Fire, and environmental and LGBTQ issues; while narrative films consider topics such as coping with breast cancer, surviving COVID-19, and teen drug addiction alongside upbeat comedies dealing with the trials of job hunting or simply taking a pet zombie for a walk during the apocalypse.
Also included are two films stemming from a week-long youth film camp offered to Klamath County middle school and high school students in collaboration with Klamath Film and Klamath Falls City School District. A group project created during the camp (“MacGuffin”) as well as one of the student films (“Monday”) as voted on by a panel of jurors will be included among six other selections in the K-12 Student Film category.
The festival will distribute $5,000 in cash prizes based on an awards jury comprised of Hollywood film industry experts, alongside unique awards made custom for each winning film courtesy of the Southern Cascade Woodcrafters Guild. The festival routinely draws filmmakers from across the State of Oregon to revel in filmmaking. On more than one occasion this has resulted in films being created in Klamath Falls, among them “Phoenix, Oregon” which is now represented on the historic Oregon Film Trail with a marker located on Main Street.
The festival will take place all three days at the Ross Ragland Theater, with every film available for streaming as well online via Eventive through Sept. 26. Tickets are on sale for single-day, weekend, full festival and online passes at https://kiff2021.eventive.org.
For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org/festival.