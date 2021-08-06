The ninth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF) will take place Sept. 17-19 at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls, once again being offered in a hybrid format with all activities livestreamed and films available on-demand, according to a Klamath Film news release.
The lone film festival that exclusively accepts made-in-Oregon films, a total of 45 films have been selected representing the best in Oregon independent filmmaking over the past year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic restricting film sets, 2021 marked the second-most statewide film submissions received since the festival’s founding in 2013.
Last fall KIFF became the lone film festival nationwide able to welcome an in-theater audience, albeit limited in numbers due to COVID crowd restrictions. This year Klamath Film, a local nonprofit that among its efforts coordinated the annual festival, intends to return the street fair from 2019’s festivities complete with food trucks, beer garden, giveaways, virtual reality, and a virtual filmmaker kickoff party on Friday, Sept. 17 to kick off the festival. That evening will culminate with a screening and special cast/crew 10th anniversary reunion of the Kelly Reichardt-directed Western, “Meek’s Cutoff” – filmed in Oregon in 2010.
Six feature-length films have been selected to screen during the festival: “Love in Dangerous Times,” “2 Below 0,” “Maxie,” “Project 88: Back to the Future Too,” “Youth v. Gov,” and “Who’s on Top: LGBTQ’s Summit Mt. Hood.” Additionally, nearly 40 short films will be shown, including several world premieres. Among the selections is “Matterhorn” – a short film shot in Klamath Falls in April, and “A Happy Distraction” – a film about goat yoga – by Klamath Falls-raised filmmaker Nick Hill who now resides in Montana.
Also included are two films stemming from a week-long youth film camp offered to Klamath County middle school and high school students in collaboration with Klamath Film and Klamath Falls City School District. A group project created during the camp as well as one to-be-determined film from a student showcase of films made as a result of the camp on Sunday, Aug. 22 will be included among the K-12 Student Film category.
The festival will distribute $5,000 in cash prizes based on an awards jury comprised of Hollywood film industry experts, alongside unique awards made custom for each winning film courtesy of the Southern Cascade Woodcrafters Guild. The festival routinely draws filmmakers from across the State of Oregon to revel in filmmaking and network. On more than one occasion this has resulted in films being created in Klamath Falls, among them “Phoenix, Oregon” which is now represented on the historic Oregon Film Trail with a marker located on Main Street.
The festival will take place all three days at the Ross Ragland Theater, with every film available for one week online via Eventive. Tickets will go on sale for individual days, online, or full festival passes soon.
For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.