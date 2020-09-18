When the eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF) kicks off Friday evening, it will be the lone film fest in the entire country this fall capable of hosting traditional in-person screenings.
Fall is a time for major film festivals, typically garnering huge crowds of film fanatics, producers and film studio executives to celebrate the latest buzz film, see world premieres of highly anticipated productions, and scout for possible partnerships. However, this year with COVID-19 crowd restrictions in place nearly every film festival across the country has either cancelled, turned to an online platform exclusively, or experimented with temporary drive-in theaters. However Klamath County, with its low COVID-19 positive case count and state-mandated crowd restrictions, stands alone nationwide as the only film festival in September capable of hosting crowds in a typical in-theater festival format.
Held across three days, Sept. 18-20, at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls; KIFF is recognized as the premier Oregon-centric film festival, showcasing the best in independent filmmaking in the State of Oregon over the past calendar year. What began as a single-day mini-event showcase for local filmmakers has grown to garner national attention. The festival is the main event hosted annually by Klamath Film – a 501c3 nonprofit based in Klamath Falls with the goal of promoting and supporting filmmaking in the Klamath Basin.
A total of 37 feature-length and short films were selected this year through a rigorous judging process, encompassing K-12 Student Films, shorts divided geographically between Southern and Northern Oregon, and feature-length films (40 minutes or longer). Included are also two films created by teens during a week-long online film camp offered by Klamath Film last month.
Replacing the traditional opening night street fair and gala this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, an online kickoff party on Friday at 7 p.m. will instead welcome filmmakers and guests with a variety of activities, including music performances connected to one of the featured films – “This is Tim: A Musical Life.” Friday will culminate with a showing of “The Last Blockbuster,” a nostalgic documentary about the final surviving Blockbuster Video Store and the chain store’s rise and fall, alongside a question-and-answer session with the film’s director – Taylor Morden.
Activities continue on Saturday, Sept. 19 starting at 11 a.m. with four feature-length films: “At the Video Store,” “1 Dead Dog,” the aforementioned “This is Tim” and “Illegal.” Each film will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers – some in-person and some joining the Ross Ragland audience via videoconferencing technology.
Sunday, Sept. 20 includes short films, starting with a block of student films in the K-12 category by regional filmmakers as young as six years old. Short films split into different themes, such as documentary and longer narrative stories, will continue throughout the day, leading to a KIFF Awards ceremony starting at 7:15 p.m.
With limited in-person ticket availability, for the first time KIFF is being offered in an online format so that a national audience can participate from the comfort of home. Through Eventive.org, online festival passes for $15 will allow access to every film featured in Klamath Independent Film Festival in an on-demand format along with exclusive pre-recorded Q&As with each filmmaker. Additionally, the opening night kickoff party, every on-stage Q&A, and the awards ceremony will also be livestreamed available through Eventive.
To maintain strict attendance counts no weekend festival tickets are being sold, only individual day passes will be available for $10 each, plus fees. No tickets will be sold at the door or through the Ross Ragland Theater box office – all tickets must be purchased in advance online to maintain proper headcounts at https://klamathfilmfestival2020.eventive.org/welcome. Online festival passes for $15 are available at the same link.
The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St. in Klamath Falls. For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.