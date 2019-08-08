On Saturday, Aug. 10, Klamath Ice Sports will host its second summertime movie night with a 9 p.m. screening of the popular 1986 action drama film, “Top Gun,” according to a news release.
“Top Gun” stars Tom Cruise as one of several young pilots at the U.S. Navy’s elite fighter weapons school who competes to be the best in class. Directed by Tony Scott, the movie also features Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Tom Skerritt and Tim Robbins, among others.
The movie will be projected onto a large portable screen standing in the middle of the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena’s concrete slab, which is normally covered with ice during the wintertime. Attendees are invited to bring portable lawn chairs, blankets, pillows or other seating accommodations of their choosing in order to be comfortable during the screening.
The ice arena will open for seating at 8 p.m. and the cost of admission is $10 per carload. The ice arena’s concession stand will be open before and during the screening, offering a variety of drinks and other movie fare. The movie is 110 minutes long.
The Bill Collier Community Ice Arena is at 5075 Fox Sparrow Drive, at the Running Y Ranch Resort. For more information, telephone 541-850-5758 or visit www.klamathicesports.org.