Klamath Freedom Celebration/Foundation is proud to be hosting activities for the Fourth of July Celebration 2020, according to a news release.
Activities included in Klamath Freedom Days 2020 will be a Independence Day Drive-thru Display on Main Street in Klamath Falls. This will be limited to 40 entries with entrants parking on the North side of Main Street while spectators in their vehicles will drive along Main St. to see the displays. No parking will be allowed on Main Street, except for the entries, because of traffic congestion. No horses or livestock displays will be permitted this year, but we ask those normal entries to join us and register to be part of the static displays. Motorists need to observe the displays while obeying all traffic laws and signals. Local businesses will be open, but foot traffic is discouraged. Sign up for entrants will be available online at www.klamathfc.org under the 4th of July Parade tab.
This is a display, but the description will allow us to adjust your entry for spacing. Each entry is allowed up to six people to remain during the drive-through parade. Registrations will begin at 8 a.m. on Spring Street at Sharky’s Shack. You will then be directed to your numbered cone on Main Street at that time. The display will run from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., and it will include a flyover by Kingsley Field Air force Base and DJ music along Main Street.
Later that evening we will host the Independence Day drive-in fireworks at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. This will be a vehicle-only show inside the RV, and Carnival Area with proper spacing rules for vehicles. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks promptly beginning at 10 p.m.
Community members are welcome to bring their own food and drink, alcohol and personal fireworks are not permitted. We will offer no vendors spaces for this year’s Fourth of July activities. COVID-19 rules will apply, including social distancing at all Klamath Freedom Days 2020 sponsored events.
The 2020 Freedom Celebration Grand Marshal is Gale McMahon. McMahon grew up in Tulelake, a 1972 graduate of Tulelake High School. A 30-year resident of Klamath County who calls Malin home, McMahon is retired from the State of Oregon Military Department – Security Forces Squadron after 23 years in service. McMahon also served as City Marshal and Reserve Police Officer for four years as well, and served for over seven years in Code Enforcement and Animal Control. For the last 11 years McMahon has served with the Klamath Freedom Celebration as Vice-President.
Parking donations would be greatly appreciated. For more information or to volunteer call Kryssi Heitman at 541-591-1732 or email at kryssi.heitman@gmail.com, or Doug Brown at 541-281-7094, or email klamathfreedom@gmail.com.