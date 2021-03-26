The annual Klamath Freedom Celebration will return in 2021 with multiple activities planned throughout the summer, according to a news release.
Scheduled activities include the fifth Annual Klamath Freedom Days celebration, July 3-17, featuring a variety of activities surrounding the Fourth of July and beyond, and the sixth Annual Chris Brown Memorial Freedom Ride, Aug. 20-21.
The Klamath Freedom Celebration honors active and non-active military, police, and firefighters that have served, alongside families and the greater Klamath County community.
Freedom Celebration events begin with the annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31. Freedom Days will commence with the Combat Veterans’ Liberty Poker Run on July 3 and a simultaneous fastpitch tournament at Steens Sports Park. A parade will take place in downtown Klamath Falls on Sunday, July 4 followed by a fireworks display at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Additional Freedom Days activities also include a softball and pickleball tournament, music festival, and the annual Basin Brew & Q.
In August the sixth annual Chris Brown Memorial Freedom Ride will be held in conjunction with a baseball tournament and car show. Events culminate with the annual Veterans Day Parade in November.
The Freedom Celebration also supports cancer treatments through ‘Chris’s Causes.’ Chris’s Causes has to date donated over $30,000 to the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center. The celebration is named in memoriam of Chris Brown.
For more information contact Doug Brown at klamathfreedom@gmail.com.