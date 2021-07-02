With Independence Day this weekend, the Klamath Freedom Celebration is kicking activities into high gear with a lengthy list of planned activities in the Klamath Basin throughout July to mark its annual “Klamath Freedom Days” events.
Starting the Independence Day weekend will be a Combat Veterans Poker Run on Saturday, July 3, coinciding with a multi-day Firecracker Fastpitch Softball Tournament at Steen Sports Park July 3-5.
On Sunday, July 4 activities commence with the annual Independence Day Parade through downtown Klamath Falls at 12 p.m., following a route along Main Street that culminates at Veterans Memorial Park. Following the parade will be a variety of family-friendly activities at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Planned events include cannon demonstrations by the Cascade Civil War Society, an American flag retirement ceremony by the Boy Scouts of America; and starting at 4 p.m. various vendors and live music throughout the evening. The celebration culminates with a fireworks display starting at 10 p.m.
Additional activities planned throughout the month include the Davey’s Excellence in Youth Sports Performance Awards on July 9, the seventh annual Basin Brew & Q music and food festival July 10-11, the We the People Music Festival July 16-17 at Steen Sports Park, and a multi-day pickleball tournament July 16-18 at Steen Sports Park.
Proceeds from Klamath Freedom Celebration events benefit cancer research. The organization serves as a way to honor military, first responders and those impacted by cancer.
For more information visit www.klamathfc.org.