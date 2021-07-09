A celebration of acoustic music, cowboy poetry and Americana relocates from outdoor venues to the Ross Ragland Theater this year, adding a livestreaming component as well on Saturday, July 24, according to a Klamath Folk Alliance news release.
Significantly expanded from previous festivals, the event will prominently feature musical acts on the main stage, all livestreamed with the entire concert available on-demand afterwards for a limited time, as well as an outdoor stage adjacent to a beer garden and food carts. Inside will also be art exhibits, vendors, kids activities, and a tribute to recently-deceased local music icon Glenn Justus. The event is being presented in a style similar to that of the world-famous Prairie Home Companion or Grand Ole Opry events, combining live music performers with on-stage antics.
Also included in the event is a raffle for an exclusive acoustic guitar signed by country music icon Michael Martin Murphey, with the complete lyrics of his biggest hit song “Wildfire” written across the body of the guitar. Raffle tickets are $20, available for purchase through the Ross Ragland Theater box office or online via the Eventive livestreaming site for the festival at https://klamathfolkfest.eventive.org.
Performers on the main stage include Andrew Smith, Bonnie Hay, the Sonshine Mountain Band, Marty Combs & Marv Strom, Horse Mountain Trio, the Stukel Mountain Stranglers, Year of the Rat/Laurie Jo, White Oak Wood (formerly the J Barley Band), Pickel & the Beats, and Racyne Parker. The outdoor side stage will also include local favorites such as the Thrown Together Band, Ken Janson, Trisha Daniel and Jim Gillam, Noel Kersey, Lou Levison, Aaron Miller, Erin Barker, Eric Janoski, Mike Connelly, Ron Stevens, and Richard Johnson.
The festival will run from 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. Tickets range from $22 or $42 for Vegas style box seating, while livestreaming passes are $32.
For more information visit www.ragland.org.