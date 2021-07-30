Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Klamath Folk Festival, now available to view on-demand, featured a headlining performance by Racyne Parker & the LowCoals.
Missed the six-hours of main stage music at the Klamath Folk Festival, or simply want to relive the fun? The Klamath Folk Alliance and Ross Ragland Theater have it covered, now offering for a limited time the complete six-hour main stage concert on-demand for a limited time.
Held Saturday, July 24 at the Ross Ragland Theater, the concert included both main stage acts and an outdoor stage alongside various art exhibits, food vendors, a beer garden, children’s projects, and more. The main stage concert included performances by Andrew Smith, Bonnie Hay, Sonshine Mountain Band, Marty Combs & Marv Strom, Horse Mountain Trio, Stukel Mountain Stranglers, Laurie Jo & the Year of the Rat, White Oak Wood, Pickel & the Beats, and Racyne Parker & the LowCoals. The performance also included poetry by Nicole Sanchez and Greg Matthews, and performances by event host Rod Kucera.