Sherry Lee, board secretary of the Klamath Folk Alliance, said this year’s Klamath Folk Alliance Showcase Series artists are “unique, different, super talented, and exploring the very diverse genre of folk.”
The annual months-long showcase kicks off Thursday, Nov. 4, with the Swamp Root Band. Swamp Root Band features: Harry Harpoon, Doctor Mongo, and Dean Oliver. The band, who formed after jamming at Mountain Man Rendezvous throughout the West, play an eclectic mix, ranging from Americana, blues, and traditional folk to some high energy “hillbilly reels and stomps.”
The Showcase Series runs every 1st and 3rd Thursday though April at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse. All Shows start at 6 p.m., and there is no cover charge.
“In addition to lining up some wonderful shows, there are some great stories behind the music,” commented KFA board member Janet Larson, who cited Wampus Cat’s Matt and Rachel Wilson as one example. “Not only does this duo create uplifting acoustic folk-country music, but they are also Western Art creators and proprietors of The Butterfly Ranch.”
Butterfly Ranch in Silver Lake is a nonprofit that rehabilitates abandoned, abused, and neglected animals for eventual adoption. The Butterfly Ranch also helps with human rehabilitation through equine therapy. Wampus Cat is scheduled to perform April 7.
“Of course, no folk event in the Klamath Basin would be complete without Bonnie Hay,” added KFA President Rod Kucera. “Bonnie was right there in the Folk Revival Movement of the 1960s,” performing throughout Europe at military service clubs and appearing on the “Ed Sullivan Show” in 1971. “Bonnie is committed to bringing music to our community, teaching music to kids over three decades, and still actively performing solo and as part of the Lads of Leisure,” Kucera shares.
After Swamp Root Band kicks off the series, the Klamath Folk Alliance Showcase Schedule welcomes Ravyn Sanford on Nov. 18, Ron Stevens on Dec. 2, Year of the Rat on Dec. 16, Arthur Buezo on Jan. 6, Aaron Miller on Jan. 20, Dustin Carter on Feb. 3, Bonnie Hay on Feb. 17, Lonnie LeVelle/Trisha Daniel on March 3, Lads of Leisure on March 17, Wampus Cat on April 7 and Jodie Jean Maston on April 21.
Follow www.facebook.com/klamathfolkfestival for further details on these and other shows.
Klamath Folk Alliance is a local nonprofit dedicated to fostering and promoting traditional, contemporary, and multicultural folk music for the benefit of the community. Programs KFA facilitates include educational outreach to musicians and students, surfacing venues where musicians can perform, and putting on an annual Folk Festival.