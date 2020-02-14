Klamath Folk Alliance will host a free three-day songwriting workshop, according to a news release.
“So how do you start writing a song?” is a question Bill Palmer often gets asked when performing live music around the Klamath Basin. Palmer, and a team of other local musicians, will be addressing that question during the songwriting workshop offered free of charge by the Klamath Folk Alliance.
The workshop is being held on Sunday, Feb. 16, Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Wednesday, Feb. 19,
from 4-7 p.m. each day, at the Klamath County Museum Meeting Room.
“Regardless of experience, this workshop is designed to help you move forward in your songwriting abilities,” said Klamath Folk Alliance President Rod Kucera. “This workshop fits well into the KFA mission of promoting musicianship, and compliments our current programs including getting musicians out to perform at public venues, planning an annual festival, and continuing school outreach.”
The workshop will be facilitated by Bill Palmer, who spent quite a bit of time in the 1990’s, in his own words, “kicking around Nashville, going to all kinds of songwriting workshops, classes and symposiums.” Palmer will be supported by fellow musicians introducing songs they have written, while breaking down the creative and technical process of writing a song.
Participants only need to bring something with which to take notes. There is no charge to attend; however, donations are appreciated.
For more information contact Bill Palmer at 541-810-4462.