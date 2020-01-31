Hollywood’s biggest day of the year – the Academy Awards – quickly approaches in February to honor the biggest blockbusters and most poignant films of 2019; but for the films to be honored that don’t garner global release, Klamath Film will host a special screening prior to the awards show.
Continuing an annual tradition with the Klamath Falls-based non-profit organization that promotes film-making in the Klamath Basin, a screening of animated and live-action short films nominated for the Oscars this year will be presented at Pelican Cinemas on Saturday, Feb. 8. The 92nd Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 9. Tickets for the event are $10, but a $5 discount is offered for Klamath Film members.
The event will proceed at 5 p.m. with five animated short films, followed by a brief intermission, and five live-action films – all nominated for the Best Short Film category. A third category of nominees for documentaries will not be shown due to length. The short film program is expected to last around three hours.
The films, presented in collaboration with Shorts TV and Magnolia Pictures, encompass both independent and major-studio productions; each short film clocking in at 40 minutes or less. The shortest film to be presented is only seven minutes in length. Films included come from Africa, Europe, Asia, and the United States. Some international films will include subtitles.
Among the animated selections is “Dcera” (Daughter) – a stop-motion film from the Czech Republic about the relationship between a young girl and her father. Two other stop-motion films also are nominated this year – “Sister” is a film from China by Siqi Song presented as a reflection of childhood memories with an annoying little sister. “Mémorable,” a French stop-motion film by Bruno Collet that also mixes computer-graphics 3D elements, explores living with Alzheimer’s disease and rediscovering lost memories through painting. The film has already garnered over 30 awards at international festivals.
Other animated films to be showcased include “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry, the story of a father trying to fix his daughter’s hair for the first time. A children’s book was also released last year alongside the film. While launched via Kickstarter’s most successful independent film fundraising campaign to date, the film was picked up by Sony Pictures Animation last year for theatrical release. A Pixar Studios 2D animated short film, Kitbull, will also be shown – the story of a stray kitten and pitbull who form a friendship while trying to survive on the San Francisco streets.
Live-action nominees include 2018’s “Une Sœur” (A Sister), directed by Belgian filmmaker Delphine Girard ; which qualified for the Oscars after receiving the Best Short Film Award last August at the Rhode Island International Film Festival. “Brotherhood” is a film made in collaboration between studios from Canada, Tunisia, Qatar and Sweden, exploring a Tunisian family’s response when a man returns after being away for several years with suspicions that their son has been collaborating with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as ISIS.
Other live-action short films nominated include “Nefta Football Club,” a French film by Yves Piat about two Tunisian children playing soccer in a wasteland that make an odd discovery. “Saria,” based on a true story, tells the story of two sisters who devise a daring escape from horrendous abusive conditions in an orphanage in Guatemala. The final film, “The Neighbor’s Window,” is an American film about a woman whose normal routine is shaken when two free spirits move in across the street in New York. The film has been favorably compared to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 classic, “Rear Window.”
The films, despite some being animated, contain adult content not intended for children, viewer discretion is advised. The animated portion is rated PG-13, tackling heavy subject matter such as China’s one-child policy, death of a parent, and Alzheimer’s disease. The live-action portion is rated R, featuring adult themes and issues.
Tickets for the event are $10, available in advance online at www.klamathfilm.org. Under-18 is admitted free to the film screening, thanks to a grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust, which also provides free Klamath Film membership for teens.
For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.