Klamath Film will host its monthly free short film showcase on Friday, May 28 with a screening of the 2020 Klamath Independent Film Festival selection “Alice in Nite Hawk” at 8 p.m. at the Falls Taphouse, according to a Klamath Film news release.
The film, directed by Devin Tau, is a collaborative work shot in a single night in Portland with a dance troupe. “Alice in Nite Hawk” is a narrative story with no dialogue, all characters communicating via dance, sharing their experiences as they cope with a changing world. The film will be presented outdoors and simulcast via GoToMeeting. Director Devin Tau will join the event for a Q&A about the film. The public can attend virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/267851389.
