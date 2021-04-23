Klamath Film’s monthly free short film public showcase continues on Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m. with a free screening of the film “32 Goldfish,” followed by a chat with the filmmaker Erik Fox at the Falls Taphouse and online via GoToMeeting.
“32 Goldfish” was a selection at the 2020 Klamath Independent Film Festival. Shot in the Salem area, the film is an abstract story in the style of David Lynch telling the story of a professional hitman-for-hire as he descends into madness while trying to earn his way out of debt through work.
The film is 12 minutes in length, which will be followed by a Q&A session with the filmmaker. The showcase will be presented at the Falls Taphouse, 2215 Shallock Ave. near the Oregon Tech campus, and simulcast online via GoToMeeting. The event is open to the public and attendance is free.
The screening is the latest offering of the ongoing Friday Night Flicks series – a monthly showcase of a selected short film from the previous year’s Klamath Independent Film Festival – held every September. Friday Night Fllcks events will continue throughout the year in the lead-up to the 2021 Klamath Independent Film Festival, taking place this year Sept. 17-19 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Login information for online access to the film screening is available at www.klamathfilm.org.