For teens or families interested in learning how to make films at home, a virtual film seminar is being conducted by Klamath Film in August intended for Southern Oregon residents.
Made possible through grants by the Oregon Cultural Trust and the Klamath County Cultural Coalition, the weeklong film seminar will be held daily online starting Monday, Aug. 10 with virtual meet-ups to detail all aspects of film production from script to final product. Presented in partnership with Southern Oregon University’s film program, experienced filmmakers and instructors will provide lessons each day to guide participants through how to film their own movie at home.
Originally intended as an in-person weeklong summer camp for teens to teach the basics of filmmaking, due to COVID-19 restrictions the camp will instead be held via GoToMeeting. Camp participants will film their own original script at home using phones, personal cameras and materials available at home for costumes and props and submit their film at the event’s conclusion.
The seminars will be limited to 20 participants total, each welcomed to the film seminars for free on scholarship, though families of up to four are allowed to participate as one entry. At the conclusion of the event the best film by a panel of judges will receive a cash prize, as well as shown at the eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival in September.
Each day of the camp will also include special guests, experts in the film industry with a background in the topics covered during each day’s lessons. With the event crammed into a week, pre-event materials will be provided to cover some of the basics to know before webinars begin.
Due to the time dedication required for the Aug. 10-16 webinars, and space being limited, interested parties are asked to contact Klamath Film directly with a brief explanation of why they would like to participate on scholarship. Application requests can be emailed to info@klamathfilm.org.
Klamath Film, a 501c3 nonprofit based in Klamath Falls, promotes and supports a culture of filmmaking in the Klamath Basin. For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.