Klamath Film’s monthly free short film public showcase continues on Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m. with a free screening of the film “32 Goldfish,” followed by a chat with the filmmaker Erik Fox at the Falls Taphouse and online via GoToMeeting.
Additionally, Klamath Film’s May member meeting on Thursday, May 6 from 6-8 p.m. will feature a public discussion with the executive director of SAGIndie – Darrien Gipson. Both events are open to the public and free to attend.
“32 Goldfish” was a selection at the 2020 Klamath Independent Film Festival. Shot in the Salem area, the film is an abstract story in the style of David Lynch telling the story of a professional hitman-for-hire as he descends into madness while trying to earn his way out of debt through work.
The film is 12 minutes in length, which will be followed by a Q&A session with the filmmaker. The showcase will be presented at the Falls Taphouse, 2215 Shallock Ave. near the Oregon Tech campus, and simulcast online via GoToMeeting. The event is open to the public and attendance is free.
The screening is the latest offering of the ongoing Friday Night Flicks series – a monthly showcase of a selected short film from the previous year’s Klamath Independent Film Festival – held every September. Friday Night Fllcks events will continue throughout the year in the lead-up to the 2021 Klamath Independent Film Festival, taking place this year Sept. 17-19 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
The May 6 Klamath Film meeting will also be held at the Falls Taphouse, as well as presented simultaneously via GoToMeeting. The monthly get-together is an opportunity for filmmakers, actors, and film fans to network, discuss upcoming events, and connect with a different featured guest each month from the film industry. SAGIndie is an organization that provides assistance between filmmakers and actors in the SAG-AFTRA membership and closely supports film festivals around the world.
Login information for online access to the film screening and meeting are available at www.klamathfilm.org.