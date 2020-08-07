Klamath Independent Film Festival will be presented entirely at the Ross Ragland Theater come September, breaking a tradition of also utilizing Pelican Cinemas, due to COVID-19 restrictions; and available on-demand through the online platform Eventive.
COVID-19 has hurt more than just theaters and major motion picture studios in the entertainment world, and for many independent filmmakers that depend on film festivals to showcase their work opportunities have dissipated amidst event cancellations nationwide. In Oregon the coronavirus shutdowns struck in March halfway through the Portland International Film Festival, leaving many filmmakers out of luck in hopes of distributors possibly acquiring their films. Another major festival, the Ashland Independent Film Festival, initially cancelled outright, before pivoting to an online festival stretched out across three weeks in May and June. Recently the Eastern Oregon Film Festival, held in La Grande, also announced it will present its festival on a virtual platform.
Yet with theaters still in operation in Klamath Falls with protocols in place for proper social distancing, Klamath Film under current state mandates will present the eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival Sept. 18-20 both digital and in-person.
A 501c3 nonprofit tasked with promoting and supporting filmmaking in the Klamath Basin, Klamath Film’s annual festival began humbly as a way to promote local filmmaker’s works. It has grown substantially, standing out amongst its peers as the premier Oregon-centric film fest by exclusively welcoming films made in Oregon, or by Oregon filmmakers – though films from Modoc and Siskiyou County are also welcomed.
The 2020 festival will take place across an entire weekend at the Ross Ragland Theater with limited ticket sales and added safety measures while welcoming filmmakers from across the state. Online Zoom-style social gatherings and livestreams will replace the typical ancillary events associated with the festival, with the exception of an awards ceremony held on Sunday, Sept. 20 after completion of the final film and filmmaker Q&A session.
A total of 36 films were selected for the 2020 festival – six feature-length films and 30 shorts – as well as one short film to be produced during a Klamath Film-hosted online film camp being offered Aug. 10-16.
Eventive is among several companies that have capitalized on the COVID-19 shutdowns by presenting an online and on0demand platform for film festivals to reach audiences that may not have otherwise been able to attend in-person. Film festival participants will be able to purchase tickets for films at both the Ross Ragland Theater and online to watch through Eventive, which will also be available via Roku and Apple TV. Each film viewed through Eventive will also include an introduction and a post-film question-and-answer session with the filmmaker.
Tickets, schedules, and more information about the 2020 Klamath Independent Film Festival will be announced soon; for more details visit www.klamathfilm.org.