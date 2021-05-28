There’s just nothing quite like farm fresh foods, and no better place locally to acquire items fresh off the fields than the Klamath Falls Saturday Farmer’s Market, which makes its annual season return to downtown Klamath Falls starting Saturday, May 29.
Despite COVID-19 restrictions severely limiting other communal opportunities in 2020, farmer’s markets were deemed essential on par with grocery stores and remained fully functional, albeit with a few changes. As opening day approaches for 2021 Market Manager Charlie Wyckoff is looking forward to welcoming crowds once more to the corridor on Ninth Street between Main Street and Klamath Avenue on Saturday mornings, with the expanded space added last year into a neighboring public parking lot continuing to provide live music and a space for non-profit organizations to share information.
“Last year wasn’t a planned expansion, but we got a lot of positive comments on it,” said Wyckoff. “We are operating the same as last season, we removed the middle row on the street to provide more elbow room for people to space out and moved into the parking lot all of our live music, food vendors, and nonprofits. No seating and no sit-down eating at the market like last year because of COVID restrictions, but people can come do their shopping and hopefully we’ll get back to socializing in a few weeks.”
Per rules established by the Oregon Farmer’s Market Association, food will be pre-packaged to-go only to abide by current COVID regulations, and visitors are still expected to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
The return of the Farmer’s Market also means a welcomed stage and setting for local artisans, from artists selling various crafts to local musician who have been largely void of available stages to perform amidst the yo-yo effect of COVID-related restrictions repeatedly forcing closure of regional venues. Each Saturday will feature two musical acts, one performing from 9-11 a.m. and another from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
“The Farmer’s Market is one of the most fun stages to play, people come and enjoy the music and it’s fun to see everybody,” said Bill Palmer, one of the local performers slated to take the Farmer’s Market stage this Saturday. “Some people have been playing, but it’s been tough not having a lot of stages to play for the past year. Klamath doesn’t have many stages anyway, but add COVID on top and it’s been tough. We’re all looking forward to getting back out and playing for crowds again this summer.”
The Farmer’s Market, according to Wyckoff, really picks up in June once local fruits start coming into season. For the early weeks visitors are most likely to find leafy greens available from vendors, along with locally produced honey, various meats, and treats. The market’s expansion into the parking lot allows Wyckoff to centralize produce vendors along the street corridor and entertainment in the parking lot, allowing for more space for vendors and open walkways to browse.
The market also has added incentives for individuals utilizing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), returning a program from past years that matches the first $10 of items bought using an EBT card, funded through the Farmer’s Market Fund (FMF) out of Portland. The program allows EBT card holders each week to swipe their card to collect tokens that can be used with vendors, doubling up their healthy food-buying potential for fresh fruits and vegetables. An additional similar program is in the works, according to Wyckoff, that would provide an extra $2-4 each week for purchase of protein items such as meat, honey, and eggs.
The Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market will operate each Saturday from May 29 through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Main St. and 9Th St. in downtown Klamath Falls.
“We’re really looking forward to a good year,” added Wyckoff, who also thanked the community for last year’s participation and cooperation in abiding with COVID restrictions. “We are really proud and grateful for the public, our locals that came last year were great about their attitudes and giving each other space and wearing masks without complaint. It was a good year, so thank you.”