The Oregon Hospitality Foundation announced it will team with Theatrical-At-Home to create a virtual watch party and fundraising event, Takeout & A Movie, according to a news release.
The event on Saturday, May 9, starts with streaming of the Oregon-made film, PHOENIX OREGON, at 5 p.m. followed by a live Q&A with its cast and crew at 7 p.m. For those who are unable to attend May 9, streaming access is available May 8-12.
All virtual movie ticket sales will be split with the Oregon Hospitality Foundation, who will distribute 100% of their proceeds to Oregon restaurants who are feeding frontline heroes and those with food insecurity. The Foundation is contributing $10,000 of its own funds to this effort.
“PHOENIX, OREGON” is about two friends, a graphic novelist and a chef, who defy a midlife haze by seizing an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives by quitting their jobs to restore an old bowling alley and serve the “world’s greatest pizza.”
The film stars an impressive lineup of indie film stalwarts and comedy favorites including James Le Gros (DRUGSTORE COWBOY, LIVING IN OBLIVION), Lisa Edelstein (“House”), Jesse Borrego (“Fame,” BLOOD IN BLOOD OUT), Reynaldo Gallegos (AMERICAN SNIPER), Diedrich Bader (NAPOLEON DYNAMITE, OFFICE SPACE, “Veep”), and Kevin Corrigan (THE DEPARTED, PINEAPPLE EXPRESS, TRUE ROMANCE).
The film was shot in Klamath Falls in 2018, with many local residents serving as extras and assisting with the production.
All ticket purchases will receive a one-time link to watch the movie at home as well as a free digital copy upon its official release this summer.
“The lead character is modeled after a friend of ours, a passionate chef and pizzeria entrepreneur. We see how hard he works to create great cuisine and give back to his community every day,” said PHOENIX, OREGON producer Annie Lundgren. “Especially at this time, we are excited to partner with the Oregon Hospitality Foundation to support restaurants in our local community and across the state.”
Restaurants across Oregon were forced to close their dining rooms due to COVID-19 on March 17. Since then, there has been an 83% decline in sales from April 1-10, forcing industry to layoff an estimated 81% of its employees.
To purchase a ticket, visit https://phoenixoregonmovie.com/takeout, and join the social conversations at #TakeoutAndAMovie #HospitalityHelpFund.org.
PHOENIX, OREGON is released by Aspiration Entertainment in association with Ryan Bruce Levey Film Distribution and was produced by Joma Films with Pied Piper Productions, Lui-G Films, and Sunset Dynamics.