When Racyne Parker takes the stage at the Ross Ragland Theater on Saturday night, she’ll be living her dream.
Born and raised in Klamath Falls as a young girl Parker, now 26, became familiar with the Ragland attending youth summer programs. But she has “never been on the stage as a singer-songwriter.”
That all changes when she performs on the Ragland stage for a 40-minute show from 5:20 to 6 p.m., part of Ragland Folk Fest. Parker’s performance will highlight of a day of music that begins at noon. More than 20 local and regional artists will perform indoors and outdoors while other activities include a beer garden, food trucks, cultural exhibits and craft vendors.
Parker, who will play acoustic guitar, will be joined by members of her band: “Racyne Parker & The LoCoals.” Jordan Renn plays bass guitar and Nick Wood the drums, both of whom are from Keno and were her high school classmates at Henley.
Among those watching will be her mother, Kiki Parker-Rose, who lives in the Rogue Valley; her sister Holly, 16, who will be a junior at Henley; and her father, Raymond, who lives in Klamath Falls and heads the Lost River Band.
As a young girl, Racyne sometimes played with the Lost River Band when she was young, offering her an early chance to see how fun and challenging live performance can be.
“It definitely helped give me a chance to be in front of people,” she said.
Parker has been performing for audiences since graduating from Willamette University in 2017, where she double-majored in biology and anthropology and harbored a long-term goal of becoming a doctor. Instead, she said she “found what I wanted to do — make music.”
Making music has become her passion. She released her debut single, “I'm a Mess,” in January 2019 and her follow-up single, “Tumbleweed Town” in June and in August her LP, a collection of five country songs. In 2020, Parker released two solo singles, “Hindsight” and “Fall Too Easy.” Her most recent release is “I’ll Keep You.”
But it’s “Tumbleweed Town” that has special significance.
"It’s about being from a small town for me, that’s Klamath Falls,” she said.
The song reflects her rural experiences. She grew up riding horses, singing with Henley’s jazz choir and playing sports — basketball, volleyball, and track and field.
“It’s more about how things change. Whenever I came home things were different,” she said, noting how some friends have moved away, some have married, some have pursued careers
She spent a year performing with the band, Lucid Blue, before moving to Boulder, Colorado in 2020 to be with her fiancé, Conner Olson, who is in graduate school at the University of Colorado.
“There’s lots of opportunities for me to play,” she said of the college town.
Parker describes her music as a blend of modern folk, country and indie.
“I don’t only identify as a country artist,” Parker says, noting her influences include Kacey Musgraves along with Taylor Swift, Maggie Rogers and Miranda Lambert.
She’s excited to be performing on the Ragland state with nine others acts — Andrew Smith, Bonnie Hay, Sonshine Mountain Band, Marty Combs & Marv Strom, Horse Mountain Trio, Stukel Mountain Stranglers, Year of the Rad, White Oak Wood, and Pickel & The Beats — for six hours of live music that begins at noon.
Parker hopes her Ragland appearance will be another step in her blooming musical career, but she’s also realistic.
“I just want to see how far it takes me. That’s all the goal I have,” Parker says of her future as a singer-songwriter. “If it never strikes, I can say I played at the Ross Ragland in front of my family and friends.”