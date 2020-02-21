Editor’s note: In this new occasional Limelighter feature, Klamath Film members share their perspective on the film and entertainment industry as well as local filmmaking.
Though the competition appears to be fierce, Klamath Falls has thrown its hat in the ring as a possible host for HGTV’s newest show, “Home Town Takeover.”
Award-winning local filmmaker David West, in conjunction with Klamath Film working on a very short time frame, kicked into high gear to produce, shoot, and edit the application video for Klamath Falls—a highly enthusiastic and effective celebration of the history of Klamath Falls, and why the town would be the perfect place for “Home Town Takeover.”
The new show, scheduled to air in 2021, is a spinoff of the network’s highly successful “Home Town,” hosted by the husband and wife team of Ben and Erin Napier, who, until now, have performed their renovations strictly in their home town of Laurel, Miss. Their work has not only revitalized many heritage properties, bringing contemporary touches while preserving the history of the homes, but it’s also been a boon to the entire downtown area of Laurel.
Now they’ve decided to bring that same approach to a new town somewhere in the United States, expanding to upgrade not just homes, but the entire community as well. In support of the new show, HGTV put out an open call for any location to apply, providing the population of the municipality is less than 40,000. Other factors they seek are some that Klamath Falls matches particularly well: historical or unique architecture in need of refreshing to former grand states, a classic main street ready for restoration, and empty lots and public spaces that could be converted to parks and green spaces.
The Napiers are brimming with excitement for their new venture. Erin gushed, “This is the big one. HGTV has never, ever taken on a whole town renovation and restoration project, and we’re so proud and excited to be leading the team that will get it done!”
In West’s video vignette, Todd Kepple, manager of the Klamath County Museum, noted, “There were a lot of nice homes built in the nineteen-teens and twenties, even into the thirties. Homes that still show the stunning architecture of the time, but are now in need of being restored to their former glory.”
With recent initiatives along Main Street, Jim Chadderdon, executive director of Discover Klamath, noted that Klamath Falls is perfectly positioned for a rebirth, and a show like “Home Town Takeover” would provide an outstanding infusion of energy toward that objective.
“It’s a nice community with a lot of potential,” Chadderdon noted. “Much of the downtown is already well under way in terms of redevelopment. We’ve got beautiful sidewalks, the streets, the lamps, the bones are very solid. It’s just missing refreshments on some of the core architectural assets downtown.”
Carol Westfall, Mayor of Klamath Falls, added, “Our homes are very affordable and we can put the time and effort into them, make this into a jewel, and it is a jewel.”
“Central Oregon has just had tremendous success as a tourist destination,” Chadderdon added, “yet Klamath has almost everything Bend had, and more. Klamath County has so many natural assets, including Oregon’s only national park, Crater Lake...we have this amazing weather with over 300 days of sunshine...Klamath is really just ready to go.”
The entire video production was completed in less than a week from initial conversation to delivery of the finished video, a fortuitously timed influx of last-minute submissions causing a HGTV website crash that allowed West more time to make final edits of the video.
Winners will be announced later this year, with the show airing in 2021.
Video productions such as the HGTV submission is the latest work of Klamath Film members, capturing life in the Klamath basin through film. Word of Klamath as a site location is spreading, providing a potential economic boon in the process, as film production crews travel to the area. One such production crew, based in Santa Monica, in collaboration with Klamath Film, intends to film in Klamath Falls in march for an upcoming travel TV show.
Klamath Film meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Waffle Hut Eatery, 106 Main St. For more information about Klamath Film visit www.klamathfilm.org.