The Klamath Falls Community Band will perform their annual spring concert on Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Theater.
The concert is titled “Infinity and Beyond” and features selections with an outer space theme. The band was only days away from performing this concert set in 2020 when the event had to be canceled due to the pandemic. After two years, the band decided it was time to return to these pieces that never received a public performance despite the many hours of rehearsal and preparation that went into the original concert.
Selections from the concert will include pieces exploring both fictional and nonfictional aspects of space. Familiar soundtracks from blockbuster hits such as Star Wars, Star Trek, and Toy Story will explore fantastical elements of the space theme. The Apollo 11 mission and moon landing, the Challenger space shuttle tragedy, and the quest to explore space all serve as real-life inspiration for other pieces in the concert.
Tickets to the event can be purchased from the Ross Ragland Theater box office and are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors/military, $11 for students, and free for children 12 and under. Audience members who attend the concert dressed as their favorite space-themed character will have a chance to win a prize during intermission.
The community band, under the direction of Mazama High School Band Director Rob Izzett, was formed in 2015 and features local volunteer musicians from many walks of life. The band is a nonprofit and donations to the group are tax deductible.