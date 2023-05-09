Those looking for a doggone good time this Mother’s Day weekend might want to try the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Klamath Dog Fanciers Inc. is hosting its annual Klamath Dog Show, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, May 11-14.
Since 1949, the second weekend of every May, the Klamath Dog Show is an official American Kennel Club (AKC) regional event offering competitors an opportunity to advance their dog up the ranks by earning points and ribbons toward reaching the coveted title of champion. Dogs are judged against the same breed to earn the title Best of Breed before moving on to Best of Group and finally Best of Show.
Based on the decisions made by 16 judges, entered dogs are compared by the standards of their breed as written by AKC that describe ideal size, color, structure, movement and temperament. Judges determine not only how well a dog conforms to the standards of its breed, but also inner qualities that animate the spirit of a champion.
Competing dogs are separated into six classes: puppy, novice, exhibitor, American and open. Dogs are also broken up into seven groups: sporting, hounds, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding.
“Dog shows are fun and exciting,” show chair Joanne David said. “They reflect the satisfying bond between man and dog.”
This year’s show will feature two specialty events involving bulldogs and Beaucerons, and a scholarship opportunity is available to junior competitors totalling $2,250 for first and second placing.
The Klamath Dog Fanciers and AKC ask that personal pets be kept at home as safety of both the public and competitors is a shared concern. Admission is free across all four days.