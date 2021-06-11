For many of the dance students at Klamath Dance and Exercise in Klamath Falls, this Saturday marks their first return to live performance on stage in more than a year.
One of three major dance schools in Klamath Falls, Klamath Dance & Exercise’s annual spring recital has been moved from the Ross Ragland Theater to the Klamath County Fairgrounds’ large indoor rodeo arena. The performance, titled “Silver Linings,” is a nod towards overcoming hardships from the past year’s difficult circumstances, presenting positive and uplifting performances set to inspirational music.
“We’re trying to find happiness through all this, so we’re finding songs that inspire happiness in the children and our instructors and happy feelings,” said Becky Chase, owner of Klamath Dance & Exercise. “We are trying to find the joy in our new mandates and way of living.”
Two performances will take place on Saturday, June 12 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., presented both for a socially distanced in-person audience as well as an online virtual audience with both performances livestreamed. Afterwards the recital performances will also be available to view on-demand for a limited time.
Dancers range in age from as young as two years old to adults, comprising beginner and advanced classes covering ballet, tap dancing, hip hop, jazz, lyrical jazz, and ballet pointe dance styles. While older dance students were able to perform last summer outside at the fairground as a make-up event for their recital, for younger students Saturday marks a far too long stretch since being on stage.
“They’re very excited,” said Chase of dance students at Klamath Dance and Exercise. “I think the instructors are nervous, because we know what to expect at a place like the Ragland but the fairgrounds setting is very different and we try to put on the best show we can – that’s not so easy in a rodeo arena.”
Dancers and audience members alike are required to wear masks at all times during the performances, and seating will be separated. Attendees are encouraged to bring stadium seats or cushions, and at the fairgrounds people may bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
The addition of livestreaming provides the opportunity for family members unable to travel or uncomfortable in crowds to still be able to see the performances. The recitals will remain available on-demand for two weeks.
“This is the first time trying a digital form of presenting the recital, that will be nice because I know a lot of grandparents aren’t able to travel right now or don’t feel comfortable traveling, so this may be the only way they can see their grandkids,” added Chase. “
In-person tickets are being sold in advance at Klamath Dance & Exercise (229 S. 6th St.) to reduce long lines at the door prior to the performance. Livestream and on-demand tickets may be purchased in advance at klamathdance.eventive.org.
“We’re out there, still trying to keep things normal as best as we can,” said Chase. “We’ve all had to sacrifice and learn to compromise, sometimes that’s hard. I think we’ve gotten closer to our students and parents because we’ve had a lot of open conversations about what’s going on and addressing concerns, I think yes it’s hard and difficult but at the same time it’s made us stronger. We’re not going anywhere, we just had to adapt.”