Following two performances in front of a live and virtual audience at the Klamath County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 12, Klamath Dance and Exercise’s spring recital “Silver Linings” is available as an on-demand purchase for $14 for a limited time.
Featuring roughly 50 dance performances across both events, the multi-camera video production provides an up-close perspective of Klamath dance students strutting their stuff on the fairgrounds stage, ranging from children as young as preschool age to adults in a variety of dance genres as beginner and advanced classes. The performance can be streamed on-demand through June 26 via Eventive at https://klamathdance.eventive.org/welcome. Access to stream the performances is $14.
Additionally, DVDs of the performances may be purchased from Klamath Dance and Exercise for $25 for one performance or $30 for both, located at 229 S. 6th St. in Klamath Falls. For more information visit http://klamathdance.com.