October is Harry Potter Month at the downtown Klamath County Library, and the library has events for witches and wizards of all ages (even adults!), according to a news release. You can earn House Cup points for Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin by attending Hogwarts events.
Check out this jam-packed schedule:
n Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.: Potions Class! Gather around the cauldron and brew yourself up a liquid luck potion! This craft is for ages 18 and under.
n Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m.: Hogwarts Alumni Association: Harry Potter Crafts for Adults! Library staff don’t want to leave out the witches and wizards who grew up with Harry Potter! Make some magical crafts, trade Harry Potter: Wizards Unite friend codes and debate which House is the coolest. (Spoilers: it’s Hufflepuff.) This event is for Harry Potter fans 19 and up.
n Friday, Oct. 11 and Friday, Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m.: Ollivander’s Wand Shop! They say the wand chooses the wizard… customize a wand that’s as unique as you are! This craft is for all ages.
n Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.: Care of Magical Creatures Class! Take home your very own floofy pet Pygmy Puff, the miniaturized variant of Puffskeins developed by Fred and George Weasley. This craft is for ages 18 and under.
n Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.: After-Hours Hogwarts Murder Mystery! Dumbledore is hosting a dinner party for the denizens of the wizarding world, but not everything is as it seems… Are you quick-witted enough to rid Hogwarts of evil? This event is for ages 12 to 18, and registration is required! RSVP for Dumbledore’s dinner party at the Youth Services desk or by calling 541-882-8894. (Don’t forget to come dressed as your favorite member of the Wizarding World!
n Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.: Charms Class! Swish and flick your wand and enchant a wingardium leviosa keychain charm! (Remember, It’s Levi-O-sa, not levio-SA.) This craft is for ages 18 and under.
n Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.: House Cup Ceremony and Cupcake Decorating! Library staff are bringing this fan-favorite Transfigurations craft back to celebrate this year’s House Cup winner! Who’s going to win? Well, support your House by attending Hogwarts events this month and it might be yours! This event is for all ages.
Registration for these events is not required, except for the Murder Mystery. Children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information or to sign up for the Murder Mystery, please call 541-882-8894 or visit the Youth Services desk.