The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy.
Remember that anyone 5 years old and older needs to wear a mask while at the library, for as long as the governor’s mask mandate is in place.
Special for December are lots of activities for kids and teens while school is closed for winter break:
For kids under 12:
• Scavenger Hunt – Saturday, Dec, 18 to Sunday, Jan. 2. Find items hidden throughout the Youth Services department and win a prize. For ages 0-18.
• Embroidery and Holiday Cartoons – Monday, Dec. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Let’s craft while watching holiday family classics. Registration is required. For ages 8-12.
• Open Wii Play – Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Play anything from the library’s collection of Nintendo Wii games. For ages 6-12.
• Gingerbread House Building – Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. Assemble a unique (and tasty) piece of holiday architecture. Registration required. For ages 0-12.
• Holiday Escape Room – Thursday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. Use your puzzle-solving skills to save the day For ages 8-12.
And for teens 12-18:
• Scavenger Hunt – Saturday, Dec. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 2. Find items hidden throughout the Youth Services department and win a prize. (For ages 0-18.)
• Anime & Crochet – Monday, Dec. 20 at 2:30 pm. Make an awesome yarn project while watching your favorite anime.
• Perler Bead Crafts – Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. Iron up some colorful pixel art.
• Gingerbread House Building – Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Assemble a unique (and tasty) piece of holiday architecture. Registration required.
• Board Game Tournament – Thursday, Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. The board game Grand Champion will take home eternal glory and a pot of candy gold!
• Bad Movie Monday – Monday, Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Admit it: Sharknado is so bad it’s good. Rated TV-14; runtime 1 hour, 26 minutes.
• Dungeons & Dragons Basics and One-Shot Game – Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. Curious what all the roleplaying hype is about? We’ll walk you through D&D 101 and send you and your new character on a short adventure. Lunch for the day will be provided, but no registration is necessary.
• Friendship Bracelet Workshop – Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 2:30 p.m. Turn humble embroidery floss into a colorful keepsake that your besties will love.
• Dutch Blitz Tournament – Thursday, Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m. The best player of this colorful, fast-paced card came will take home a pot of holiday gold.
To sign up for the winter break events that require registration, visit the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.
Here’s what else we have coming up this month for children under 12:
• Kids Board Game Fun – Wednesday, December 1st at 4 pm. Play a variety of family-favorite board games with us! For ages 6 to 12.
• Spanish Playtime – Second Monday of the month (Dec. 13) at 10 am. Miss Katie and volunteer Spanish language educator Reina Barton are presenting a brand new storytime to develop Spanish language skills. Enjoy stories, songs, activities and crafts, as well as free play time to work on your conversation skills en español. For newborns through age 12.
• ¡Vamos a Jugar! – El segundo lunes del mes (El 13 de diciembre) a las 10 de la mañana. La Biblioteca Publica del Condado de Klamath y la educadora voluntaria en español Reina Barton, están presentando un nuevo programa, a partir del segundo lunes del mes, a las 10 de la manana, para desarrollar habilidades en el idioma español. Disfrutaran de historias, canciones, actividades y manualidades, así como tiempo de juego libre para trabajar en sus habilidades de conversación en español. Para niños desde el nacimiento hasta los 12 años.
• New: Big Kid Storytime – Second Wednesday of the month (Dec. 8) at 4 p.m.For ages 4-12.
• Kids’ Trivia Challenge – Third Wednesday of the month (Dec. 15) at 4 p.m. Test your brain against our Jeopardy!-style trivia game in a variety of categories. For ages 6 to 12.
• Baby and Toddler Storytime – Tuesdays at 10:30 am. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through about 3 years, but all are welcome. (There will be no Baby & Toddler Storytime on Monday, Dec. 28.)
• Pre-K Storytime – Tuesdays at 4 p.m. (through Tuesday, Dec. 14) and Fridays at 10:30 am. Build the skills to start kindergarten with stories, games, crafts and more! For ages 4 and 5. (Please note there will be no Pre-K Storytime on Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) or New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31.)
• Drop-In Crafts – Third Thursday of the month (December 16th) from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the following Saturday (Dec. 18) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by for a project to work on at your own pace. For ages 3 to 12.
And for teens ages 12 to 18:
• Teen Subscription Boxes – sign up in December for a box packed with fun library swag, including snacks, stickers, a vintage Summer Reading Program t-shirt, and more. December’s box theme is plants, so each subscription box includes a succulent for you to take care of. Supplies are limited.
• Teen Volunteer Council – Friday, Dec. 3 at 3:45 p.m. Help us create awesome events for your peers.
Children under 10 must attend with a parent or guardian, please. For more information on any of these events, please call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.