It was only a matter of days until their next concert last year when COVID-19 effectively shuttered theaters, but at long last the Klamath Community Band will perform for the public once more with a concert on Sunday, April 11 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
A collective of students, professionals and retirees from across the Klamath Basin bonded through a mutual passion for music, the group is led by conductor and Mazama music teacher Rob Izzett along with support from assistant and musician Niles Reynolds. A 501c3 nonprofit, the community band was formed in 2015 after the previous community band had slowly disintegrated years prior.
The group carries on a grand tradition once commonplace in communities across the United States popular in the 19th and early 20th century – a collective of residents formed as community bands for special events and arrival of dignitaries.
Far more loose and lighthearted than a traditional orchestra , anyone with an instrument and musical ability can join by recommendation or audition. The Klamath Band in its various forms existed for over a century prior, and for the last six years a revival of the tradition spurred largely by Reynolds has performed multiple concerts per year after Izzett was hired at Mazama.
Utilizing the Mazama High School band room for rehearsals, the band had performed an annual spring, winter and Fourth of July concert until COVID brought things to a sudden halt in 2020 only three days before their spring concert.
Now after more than a year of attempted restarts and online rehearsals, the Klamath Community Band finally performs live again. Presented in a hybrid model welcoming an audience both in-person at the Ross Ragland Theater and livestreaming around the world, the Klamath Community Band will perform on Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m. Thereafter the concert will be available on-demand for a limited time.
Themed as “Awakening Hills,” the concert is a collection of compositions that according to Izzett were within the range of capability of performance with limited in-person rehearsals. Instead band members utilized a program called SmartMusic to virtually rehearse once the potential of performing again became viable. The performance will include a variety of pieces selected by Izzett, ranging from a Souza march to a hymn to even a hybrid multimedia experience with music set to footage of the iconic silent film “The General” by Buster Keaton – filmed in Oregon and routinely listed among the greatest films ever made.
With current school district COVID restrictions preventing outside groups from gathering on school grounds, the Klamath Community band has had to improvise without access to its routine rehearsal space at Mazama High School. Borrowing percussion equipment from Chiloquin High School, the band has utilized the Ross Ragland when the space has permitted amidst an ever increasingly packed event schedule at the historic theater.
“I know the musicians participating are very thankful to be able to be playing again,” said Izzett. “The community part of the community band is almost important as the band part, we get loose and have a good time – that’s half of it.”
Tickets for the Klamath Community Band concert are $15 for adults, and $10 for children and students. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.