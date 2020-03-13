Returning with an entertaining, lighthearted look at music from movie franchises and an over-arching space theme, the Klamath Falls Community Band will perform its annual Spring concert at the Ross Ragland Theater on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m.
The performance will include arrangements of some familiar pieces from popular movie franchises like Star Wars, Superman, and Toy Story. Other pieces explore different aspects of the final frontier such as the moon landing and neighboring galaxies.
Formed in 2015 after the previous rendition had sputtered out, the Klamath Community Band carries on a grand tradition once commonplace across the country – a community band comprised of local residents capable of playing an instrument collected to perform at special events. The Klamath Community Band, a 501c3 nonprofit, is under the direction of Mazama High School Music Director Rob Izzett.
The group had existed previously in various connotations going back over a century, but after the Mazama High School band director retired the band dissolved without a leader. Izzett’s arrival at the school renewed interest in forming a community band once more.
The group is a jovial collection of students, professionals and retired residents from all walks of life, joined together with a mutual love of music. It doesn’t take being a virtuoso to join the band, modest musical capabilities are enough matched with an unbridled joy for group performance. Izzett maintains a fun atmosphere, with practices often veering from musical mastery to comedy roasts to keep the mood light.
Izzett’s motto for the Klamath Falls Community Band is simple and straight-forward, “the bottom line is if we’re not having fun I’m not doing it.”
The ragtag musical collective practices once a week in the Mazama band room in preparation for three concerts per year – Fourth of July and Christmas-themed concerts, and an annual spring concert.
Acquisition of the Community Band’s nonprofit status in 2017 was a big step forward, as it opens up new grant and funding opportunities, reduces venue rental costs, and helps build momentum toward becoming a solidified formal professional entity.
There are no auditions to join, though it is expected that participants have a certain level of musical ability. According to Izzett, every year after shows interested parties inevitably approach him or band members about joining. For students it is a little different, requiring a recommendation from their band director and an informal audition before being accepted. The Community band also has an agreement in place with Oregon Tech, allowing current college students to join and earn general elective credits for doing so.
Whereas the Fourth of July and Christmas concerts follow a traditional theme, the spring show is a chance to challenge themselves and try different themes. Typical of Izzett’s interesting spin on classical music, the Spring theme this year is an out-of-this-world concert inspired by outer space and science-fiction.
The Klamath Community Band performs “To Infinity and Beyond” at the Ross Ragland Theater on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the performance are $12 for adults, $7 for seniors, students and military. Children 12 and under are free.
Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours, at 541-884-5483 (LIVE), or at www.rrtheater.org. For more information visit www.klamathcommunityband.com.