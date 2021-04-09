After more than a year of waiting the Klamath Community band finally returns to live performance on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Last year the community hodge-podge collective of passionate musicians were only days away from their annual spring concert when the emerging COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the show, along with the remainder of their planned 2020 schedule. After a long hiatus and attempts to rehearse virtually with varying degrees of success, the group has finally begun practicing as a group once more in preparation of this year’s spring concert dubbed “awakening Hills!”
“When the pandemic first started that was three days before our spring concert, so we had a program all ready to go and we got the rug yanked out from underneath us,” said Niles Reynolds, trumpeter and driving force behind the revival of the Klamath Community Band six years ago after its inauspicious dissolution years prior. “For a while we were just playing wait and see, we didn’t exactly know how it would pan out. We certainly didn’t imagine we would be in the same position a year later. So, through the summer we laid low and waited for an opportunity in the schedule. The fall and winter we took a different approach and said let’s get our feet wet in this virtual environment using a program called Smart Music.”
A lively collective of resident students, professionals and retirees from across the Klamath Basin, the group is led by conductor and Mazama music teacher Rob Izzett along with support from Reynolds. A 501c3 nonprofit, the community band was formed in 2015, continuing a grand tradition that once encompassed nearly every community across the country providing a group of citizen musicians to perform for special events and the arrival of dignitaries.
Anyone with an instrument and at least some musical ability can join the Klamath Community Band by recommendation or audition. The group rehearses regularly at Mazama High School, though the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent school district restrictions banning outside groups has thrown a wrench into their normal routines. The Community Band typically performs a spring, summer and winter concert in normal years, but with pandemic limitations persisting Izzett and Reynolds are excited simply for this first opportunity to perform and will play the rest of the year by ear.
“We picked easier music than we might normally have done, based off of what was already in the library of the Smart Music program,” said Izzett. “They can all access the piece and rehearse it on their computer; that way everyone could have the music before our first rehearsal. We have had about four rehearsals with everyone in the same room together.”
Presented in a hybrid model welcoming an audience both in-person at the Ross Ragland Theater and livestreaming around the world, the Klamath Community Band will perform on Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m. Thereafter the concert will be available on-demand for two weeks.
Though there is no set theme to the concert performance per Izzett, who selected compositions based on what could be performed with the limited rehearsal opportunities afforded the band, the performance will include a variety of pieces ranging from a Souza march to a hymn to even a hybrid multimedia experience with music set to footage of the iconic silent film “The General” by Buster Keaton – filmed in Oregon and routinely listed among the greatest films ever made.
The group has been able to rehearse at the Ross Ragland Theater, while borrowing percussion equipment from Chiloquin High School. It may not be routine, but little over the past year has been.
“I know the musicians participating are very thankful to be able to be playing again,” said Izzett. “The community part of the community band is almost important as the band part, we get loose and have a good time – that’s half of it.”
Tickets for the Klamath Community Band concert are $15 for adults, and $10 for children and students. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.