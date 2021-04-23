A performance by the Klamath Community Band, livestreamed to audiences and for a limited crowd at the Ross Ragland Theater on Sunday, April 11, is now available to view on-demand for a limited time.
Dubbed “Awakening Hills!”, the approximately 75-minute concert featured a variety of musical compositions performed by the Klamath Community Band – the collective’s first concert performance in over a year due to COVID-19 restrictions canceling plans for all of last year’s planned performances. A HD-quality recording of the broadcasted livestream will be available for two weeks after the performance available on-demand through Sunday, April 25 for $15.
Among the selections performed during the concert was a multimedia experience set to footage from the iconic Oregon-shot silent film “The General” by Buster Keaton, with a performance of accompanying music titled “The Great Locomotive Chase.”
A 501c3 nonprofit, the Klamath Community Band was re-formed in 2015, continuing a grand tradition that once encompassed nearly every community across the country providing a group of citizen musicians to perform for special events and the arrival of dignitaries. The group regularly performs multiple concerts each year – a spring and winter concert as well as a concert in the park every summer.
For a digital pass to view the concert performance visit https://klamathcommunityband.eventive.org/welcome.