A performance by the Klamath Community Band, livestreamed to audiences and for a limited crowd at the Ross Ragland Theater on Sunday, April 11, is now available to view on-demand for a limited time.
Dubbed “Awakening Hills!”, the approximately 75-minute concert featured a variety of musical compositions performed by the Klamath Community Band – the collective’s first concert performance in over a year due to COVID-19 restrictions canceling plans for all of last year’s planned performances. A HD-quality recording of the broadcasted livestream will be available for two weeks after the performance available on-demand through April 25 for $15.
Among the selections performed during the concert was a multimedia experience set to footage from the iconic Oregon-shot silent film “The General” by Buster Keaton, with a performance of accompanying music titled “The Great Locomotive Chase.”
A 501c3 nonprofit, the Klamath Community Band was re-formed in 2015, continuing a grand tradition that once encompassed nearly every community across the country providing a group of citizen musicians to perform for special events and the arrival of dignitaries. The group regularly performs multiple concerts each year – a spring and winter concert as well as a concert in the park every summer.
Anyone with an instrument and at least some musical ability can join the Klamath Community Band by recommendation or audition. The group rehearses regularly at Mazama High School, though the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent school district restrictions currently banning outside groups has thrown a wrench into their normal routines.
For a digital pass to view the concert performance visit https://klamathcommunityband.eventive.org/welcome.