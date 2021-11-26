The Ross Ragland Theater will present the Klamath Chorale’s annual holiday choral concert " Home for Christmas," on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.
The 50-voice community choir is directed by Robin Schwartz and accompanied by Bill “Slippery” Eaton.
The all-volunteer singing group, which has not performed in concert since the fall of 2019 due to the pandemic, will present songs that celebrate the joys of being home for the holidays, including large scale choral works in unique arrangements, along with special solos, duets and small ensembles.
In addition, there will be a special appearance by the Ross Ragland Theater’s Rag Tags Children’s Choir, directed by Danielle Harmon, which will join the Chorale in a special number and then perform two pieces from the Choir’s upcoming concert on Dec. 15, also at the Ragland.
Reserved tickets are priced at $15 for adults, plus transaction fees, with discounts available for students, seniors and members of the military.
Weekly rehearsals for the choral group’s annual holiday concert began in early September and additional rehearsals have been held in the several weeks leading up to the concert.
“This year, as a Snowflake Festival event, we adopted the Festival’s theme for our concert and will perform songs that celebrate being home for Christmas,” notes Robin Schwartz, who has directed the Chorale since 2009.
The program includes music appropriate to theme of the concert, with choral arrangements of such songs as “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Home On Christmas Day,” “There Is No Place Like Home For The Holidays” and “Home For Christmas Medley”.
The RRT’s Rag Tags Children’s Choir will join with the Klamath Chorale at the beginning of Act II to perform “O Come, Little Children” followed by two of its own choral numbers, accompanied by Suzanne Stewart.
The Klamath Chorale was formed in 1979 as the Klamath Symphonic Choir and has generally performed one or two concerts each year. It is the largest all-volunteer choir in the Klamath Basin, having grown from 40 members to more than 90 in recent years. Seasonal dues help defray the cost of purchasing music and presenting concerts.
The Chorale’s director, Robin J. Schwartz, is a well-known performer and popular vocal soloist and is a former instructor at O.I.T. as well as a director of both school and church choirs.
The long-time accompanist for the Chorale, Bill “Slippery” Eaton, is also well-known locally as a director of musical theatre and for a wide variety of special musical events. He has directed and been musically involved in productions at both the Ross Ragland Theater and at the Linkville Playhouse and at many other venues in and around the Klamath Basin.
For more information about the concert, which will be approximately two hours long, call 541-884-8484.