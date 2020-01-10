Rehearsals for the spring concert season of the Klamath Chorale, which will celebrate the singing group’s 40th anniversary, begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 in the Cultural Center of the Ross Ragland Theater, according to a news release. Rehearsals will be held each Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. through April.
The spring concert, which is entitled “The Klamath Chorale’s Greatest Hits . . . Live!”, will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, onstage at the Ragland and will feature a diverse array of some of the Chorale’s most popular choral works. The concert is being presented by the Ross Ragland Theater as part of its 2019/20 subscription season.
The Klamath Chorale was formed as the Klamath Symphonic Choir in 1979 and is the oldest and largest all-volunteer community choir in the Klamath Basin with approximately 90 voices. Membership is open to anyone who enjoys choral singing.
The Chorale is directed by Robin J. Schwartz, who has directed the group since 2009. Bill “Slippery” Eaton is the group’s long-time accompanist.
The choir presents two concerts each year, one in the fall and one in the spring. Its concerts always include large-scale choral works in unique arrangements along with solos, duets and small vocal ensembles. Seasonal membership dues of $25 per person help to offset the cost of purchasing original music for its concerts.
For more information, contact Charles Cossey, production coordinator, at 541-884-8484.