Rehearsals for the spring concert season of the Klamath Chorale will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the Martin Luther King holiday, Monday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. in the Cultural Center of the Ross Ragland Theater. Weekly rehearsals will be held each Monday from 7-9 p.m. through April.
The spring concert, the theme of which is “The Great American Songbook”, will be presented at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, onstage at the Ragland and will feature a diverse selection of popular American songs written during the 20th century. The concert is being presented by the Ross Ragland Theater.
The Klamath Chorale was formed as the Klamath Symphonic Choir in 1979 and is the oldest and largest all-volunteer community choir in the Klamath Basin. Membership is open to anyone who enjoys choral singing but, as was the case during the fall concert season, membership is restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic to persons who have been fully vaccinated.
The Chorale is directed by Robin Schwartz, who has directed the singing group since 2009. Bill “Slippery” Eaton is the group’s long-time accompanist.
The choir presents two concerts each year, one in the fall and one in the spring. Its concerts always include large-scale choral works in unique arrangements along with solos, duets and small vocal ensembles. Seasonal membership dues of $25 per person help to offset the increasing cost of purchasing original music for its concerts.
For more information, contact Charles Cossey, production coordinator, at 541-884-8484.