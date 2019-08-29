Rehearsals for the fall concert season of the Klamath Chorale will begin at 7 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, in the Cultural Center of the Ross Ragland Theater. Weekly rehearsals will be held each Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. through early December.
The fall concert will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, onstage at the Ragland and will feature music that celebrates the holiday season. The concert, which is entitled “Christmas Around The World,” is part of the Ross Ragland Theater’s 2018/19 subscription season and is also part of the annual Snowflake Festival, which has the same theme. Choral music appropriate to the theme has already been selected.
The Klamath Chorale was formed as the Klamath Symphonic Choir in 1979 and is the oldest and largest all-volunteer community choir in the Klamath Basin with as many as 90 voices. Membership is open to anyone who enjoys choral singing.
Robin Schwartz has directed the choir since 2009. Bill “Slippery” Eaton is the group’s long-time accompanist.
The Klamath Chorale presents two concerts each year, one in the fall and one in the spring, each of which is presented by The Ross Ragland Theater as part of its regular theatrical season.
The Chorale’s concerts always include large-scale choral works in unique arrangements along with solos, duets and small vocal ensembles. Seasonal membership dues of $25 per person help to offset the cost of purchasing original music for its concerts.
For more information, contact Charles Cossey, production coordinator, at 541-884-8484.