Following cancellation of three consecutive concert seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Klamath Chorale will begin weekly rehearsals for the fall 2021 concert season, according to a news release.
Rehearsals will be held each Monday from 7-9 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Theater’s Cultural Center. COVID protocols will be in place including required proof of vaccination, protocol agreement, and socially-distanced seating at rehearsals.
The Klamath Chorale’s first concert in the season will be on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Ross Ragland Theater at 2 p.m. as part of the annual Snowflake Festival. The Klamath Chorale normally presents a fall and spring concert each year.
The Klamath Chorale was formed as the Klamath Symphonic Choir in 1979 and is the oldest and largest all-volunteer community choir in the Klamath Basin. Membership is open to anyone who enjoys choral singing. Robin Schwartz has directed the choir since 2009. Bill “Slippery” Eaton is the group’s long-time accompanist.
The Chorale’s concerts always include large-scale choral works in unique arrangements along with solos, duets and small vocal ensembles. Seasonal membership dues of $25 per person help to offset the cost of purchasing original music for its concerts.
For more information, contact Charles Cossey, production coordinator, at 541-884-8484.