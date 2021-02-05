Klamath Audubon will meet virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb 9, at 7 p.m., detailing changes in Oregon’s climate and potential effects on birds, according to a news release.
The event “Changes in Oregon’s Climate and Potential Effects on our Birds” will be presented by Dr. Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute (OCCRI) and Oregon State University Professor. She will review recent advances in understanding of how regional climate is changing, and how it may affect Oregon’s natural and human systems. Fleishman has studied birds in the high deserts of the Inter-mountain West, and their responses to environmental change, over the past 20 years.
OCCRI is a network of researchers at Oregon State University, Portland State University, and the University of Oregon. OCCRI also houses the Oregon Climate Service, Oregon’s state climate office. OCCRI seeks to achieve a climate-prepared Northwest by building a climate knowledge network, cultivating climate-informed communities, and advancing understanding of regional climate, its effects, and adaptation.
The biennial Oregon Climate Assessments, compiled by OCCRI, provide legislators and the public with current, reliable climate science and information about its potential applications to human and natural systems in the state and region.
During the most recent biennium, for example, understanding of snow, droughts, extreme heat, wildfire, and flooding continued to progress. Increasingly comprehensive climate knowledge informs the implementation of Oregon’s 2020 Climate Change Adaptation Framework, which is intended to guide decisions about investments as climate changes. The Climate Change Adaptation Framework encompasses economics, the natural world, the built environment, social systems, cultural heritage, and public health.
The meeting will take place online over Zoom Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. Participants must register in advance by Sunday, Feb. 7 at www.klamathaudubon.org.