Ka’ila Farrell-Smith of Klamath Falls is one of 18 painters from across the Pacific Northwest being featured at an exhibit on the Lewis & Clark College campus in Portland, according to a news release.
“Making a better Painting” is a regional exhibit that seeks to spark conversations about painting from a practitioner’s point of view. Each of the artists directly address at least one of the four exhibition themes in their work: painting in the expanded field, painting and politics, painting in the Anthropocene, and painting after technology. The title refers to the absurdity, passion, and even shame that inflect the pursuit of painting today.
The exhibit will provide context for the presentations, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops at the Making a Better Painting: Thinking Through Practice Symposium, held March 6-7. The symposium’s keynote speaker is Molly Zuckerman-Hartung, a painter and writer living and working in New York. Zuckerman-Hartung teaches in the low-residency MFA program at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and was appointed critic in painting/printmaking at Yale in 2015.
The exhibit, held at the Lewis & Clark Ronna and Eric Hoffman Gallery, is free and open to the public.