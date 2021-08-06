Klamath Art Association and Gallery in the month of August will showcase the artwork of three women representing Alameda Women Artists (AWA), Aug. 1-29, according to a Klamath Art Gallery news release.
The exhibit features works by Teddy Goldsworthy-hanner, Bonnie Randall-Boller, and Miriam Infinger. The three women first met one another through the all-women’s art organization, AWA, located in Alameda, Calif.
Although Goldsworthy-hanner moved to Oregon in 2014, she has maintained an active role in AWA serving on its Board, participating in meetings and showing in AWA exhibitions. Goldsworthy-hanner is also an online Professor in the Graduate School at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. She is primarily a painter in encaustic, oil and acrylic mediums, along with Glass Sculpture. Additionally, Goldsworthy-hanner is a member of the Klamath Art Association.
Randall-Boller is the founder of AWA. Goldsworthy-hanner joined in the mid-90’s, shortly after the AWA group formed and Infinger joined in 2008. They share a passion for creating art, anda lasting friendship that expands beyond their mutual interests. Randall-Boller founded AWA in 1994 and served as President and Vice President for numerous years while continuing to teach ceramics in her studio and at the Mastick Senior Center located in Alameda.
Bonnie Randall-Boller has spent more than 30 years both creating and teaching art. She has worked in ceramics, printmaking, clay monotype and encaustic. Her current works include encaustic painting, encaustic mixed media and encaustic monotype. Randall-Boller often includes her stylized drawings to tell a story.
Infinger also formerly resided in Alameda before moving to Hayward, Calif. in 2016. She has been an active participant in AWA since joining in 2008 including exhibiting in all AWA shows since 2008 and serving as its President from 2019 through 2020. Although Infinger worked with encaustic in the past, current studio limitations have led her to working with soft pastels and acrylic with oil pastels. Largely a self-taught artist, she has also studied under both Goldsworthy-hanner and Randall-Boller.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located on historic Maple Park at 120 Riverside Dr., at the south end of the Link River “birding trail.” Regular gallery hours of operation are Thursdays through Sundays, 12-4 p.m. For additional information about the Klamath Art Association and Gallery call 541-883-1833, visit http://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com, or klamathartassoc@aol.com.