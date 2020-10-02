The Klamath Art Gallery will present a new exhibit featuring works of art by Liz Hubbard and her family including photography, painting and pottery; titled “Relativity: A Family Affair,” during the month of October, according to a news release.
The exhibit opens on Monday, Oct. 4 and continues through Sunday, Oct. 25. With the Gallery limited on space, social distancing will be observed and visitors must wear masks. Exhibit hours will be extended hours on Saturdays for the month of October, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays will be manned by Hubbard will be present on Saturdays to answer questions.
The idea for Relativity came to Hubbard as she watched her nieces and nephews create art. It was pre-COVID days and the show was meant to be an artistic family reunion. Two of the families in Oregon just spent the last several weeks evacuated by forest fires while the rest of are laying low while the pandemic still lingers. But like all of the art world, the family continues to create finding some measure of peace in working with their hands.
Hubbard spent the summer studying indigo, growing Japanese Indigo plants in her backyard and extracting the pigment. With the pigment she made a variety of types of indigo vats to dye fiber shades of blue. Look for linen fabric, wool yarns, and silk scarves dyed with the indigo and other plants at the October show. Along with the natural dyed articles there will be felted wool pieces made to look like river rocks. The natural look of the grey stone felt brings a soothing decor to a room.
Much of the art at the October show will come from extended family from Cave Junction. The Nordal family; Jim, Ginger, Kynan and Lander, work in an astonishing number of mediums. Ginger does water colors of natural scenes, Lander has carved one-of-a-kind wooden spoons.
Emerging artists include Jim Rodgers with his welded cowboy figurines; a millwright who uses his talents for creating metal art. His daughter Shelby will be showing watercolors for the first time. Another emerging artist is Ragan Bodnar, who paints abstract landscapes in acrylic.
Showing for the first time will also be Nicole Kandra with striking black and white photography of rock climbing scenes. Nicole is an athletic trainer at OIT and spends her free time running, riding bikes, climbing and taking fantastic photos.
Family from Idaho, Washington D.C., and Las Vegas will be showing leatherwork, beadwork, and one-of-a-kind prints.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Drive, across from the Favell Museum. Hours are Thursday through Sunday, 12– 4 p.m. Admission is always free. For additional information phone 541-883-1833 or visit http://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.