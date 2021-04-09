In April the Klamath Art Association and Gallery will present an exhibit titled “Quiet Moments” by Aurora Simpson, opening Sunday, April 4 from 12-4 p.m. running through Sunday, April 25, according to a KAA news release.
Since the early 1990s Simpson has been enthralled with and dabbling in the art form of photography. The darkroom became a therapeutic space, submersed in reflection, refraction and artistic contemplation. Nearly a meditative state where she would explore the dynamic depth of silver gelatin printing and artistic rendering. Shooting was an adventure and challenge of perception.
An introspective artistic photographic process developed while building her film foundation of fundamentals. She often spent intense periods of exclusively shooting film or immersed exclusively in darkroom processing creating a collection of archival photographs and handmade photobooks. With the progression of digital photography, and taking on more commercial work, Simpson dove more into color imagery and experimenting with shooting and processing techniques to challenge her skills and artistry.
Simpson currently resides in Klamath Falls and operates her photography studio PhotoArt by Aurora and design business NRB Studios catering to small business creative projects.
Growing up on multiple national forests following her father’s forestry career across the county, Simpson developed a deep love of trees, travel and the natural world. Artistic by nature, Simpson dabbled in painting, drawing, poetry and pottery. She began her formal study of photography in high school, where a love affair with the darkroom, and the beauty of printed photographs, was born.
She also created the first digital photography at Mazama High School and she received their Photography Award at graduation. Simpson went on to pursue photography and design professionally and continued her art studies ultimately graduating with Honors from California State University San Bernardino in 2009 with dual Bachelor of Arts Degrees in Photography, Graphic Design and Marketing.
Simpson was the first recipient of the CSUSB Department of Art Photography Book Award for her extensive work in handcrafted bookmaking. One of these books, “Survivors of a Feminine Nature” a handmade book collection of 4”x5” Silver Gelatin contact prints of personified portraits of the endangered Joshua Trees in the California High Desert, was featured in the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Arts.
Her photo-art has been featured in the Freestyle Gallery in Hollywood, Umpqua Valley Arts, MJ Art Gallery, and is currently available at the Klamath Arts Association Gallery and Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin Oregon.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Drive at south end of the Link River Birding Trail. The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays, 12-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call 541-883-1833 or visit http://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.