Members of the Klamath Art Association, celebrating its 75th year, are presenting a July exhibit showcase of current and former members who have exhibited at the Gallery, according to a KAA news release.
The exhibit will be part of a retrospective honoring 75 years since its founding. The exhibit will begin on Sunday, July 4 and end on Sunday, July 25. Also, a 75th anniversary party is scheduled for Saturday, July 10 from 10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., featuring live music and light refreshments.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located in historic Maple Park at 120 Riverside Dr., at the south end of the Link River “birding trail.” Regular gallery hours of operation are Thursdays through Sundays, 12-4 p.m. The gallery is closed the last week of each month (Monday through Saturday) for exhibit changeouts.
For additional information about the Klamath Art Association and Gallery call 541-883-1833 during open hours, visit ohttp://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com, or klamathartassoc@aol.com.