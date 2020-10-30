Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
10-30 klamath art gallery

Klamath Art Gallery will premiere a holiday showcase of locally produced art and handmade gifts starting on Sunday, Nov. 1.

 Submitted photo

Klamath Art Gallery will host an exhibit of handmade holiday décor and art in the Membership Holiday Showcase, presented in November and December through Sunday, Dec. 20, according to a news release.

During the exhibit paintings, drawings and photographs by local artists will be available for purchase, alongside various handmade gifts, jewelry, pottery and knitted items fitting a Christmas season theme. The event will begin with a holiday showcase kickoff event on Sunday, Nov. 1, 12-4 p.m., and an open house on Sunday, Dec. 6. Admission is free.

Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Dr. in Klamath Falls. For more information call 541-883-1833 or visit www.klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.

