Klamath Art Gallery will host an exhibit of handmade holiday décor and art in the Membership Holiday Showcase, presented in November and December through Sunday, Dec. 20, according to a news release.
During the exhibit paintings, drawings and photographs by local artists will be available for purchase, alongside various handmade gifts, jewelry, pottery and knitted items fitting a Christmas season theme. The event will begin with a holiday showcase kickoff event on Sunday, Nov. 1, 12-4 p.m., and an open house on Sunday, Dec. 6. Admission is free.
Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Dr. in Klamath Falls. For more information call 541-883-1833 or visit www.klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.